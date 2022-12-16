Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Reduced by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,342. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

