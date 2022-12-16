OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in November

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,733,500 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 1,483,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,335.0 days.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTPBF remained flat at 22.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of 22.75. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a 1-year low of 18.95 and a 1-year high of 59.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTPBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. from 13,455.00 to 13,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

About OTP Bank Nyrt.

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services to retail clients, corporations and agricultural enterprises, and private and institutional investors in Hungary and internationally. It offers current, foreign currency, securities, long term investment, and retirement savings accounts; bank and business cards; agricultural, mortgage, and housing loans, as well as overdraft facilities; and invests in government and fixed income bonds, mutual funds, mortgages, shares, and certificates, stock exchange transaction orders, investment fund shares, and government securities.

