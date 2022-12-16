Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Stock Down 57.1 %

Shares of OSTRW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,337. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

