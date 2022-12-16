Pacific Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VTV opened at $139.66 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.