Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $321,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $123.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.85. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

