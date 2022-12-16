Pacific Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $240.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.85. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

