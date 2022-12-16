Pacific Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

