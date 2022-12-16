Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJS opened at $90.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.