Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,178 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90.

