Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 375 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

