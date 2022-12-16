Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Raised by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,311 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $89,557,000 after buying an additional 48,488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 235.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ PANW opened at $152.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.30, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.