Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of -516.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

PGRE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,534. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGRE. BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

