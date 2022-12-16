PARSIQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.90 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $13.90 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

