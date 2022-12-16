Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Partner Communications stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.71. 10,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Partner Communications

About Partner Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

Featured Stories

