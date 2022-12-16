Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of Partner Communications stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.71. 10,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.49.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
