Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

PTNR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 10,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications

About Partner Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

Featured Stories

