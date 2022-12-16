Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications Trading Down 1.6 %
PTNR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 10,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.75.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
