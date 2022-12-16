Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PMETF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Patriot Battery Metals alerts:

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS PMETF traded down 0.18 on Friday, reaching 5.17. 53,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,691. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12 month low of 0.32 and a 12 month high of 7.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.65.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.