Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $943.30 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002640 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012380 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000129 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
