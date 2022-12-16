Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $934.55 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001049 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000624 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002688 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012337 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000130 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
