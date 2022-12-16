PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Down 0.2% This Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $487.22 million and $15.01 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,796.67 or 0.10669638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001890 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.07 or 0.05323789 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00490808 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.23 or 0.29080644 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
