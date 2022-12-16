PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Down 0.2% This Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $487.22 million and $15.01 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,796.67 or 0.10669638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.07 or 0.05323789 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00490808 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.23 or 0.29080644 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

