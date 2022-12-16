PayPal Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 158,108 put options on the company. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 118,659 put options.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. 25,715,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,189,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

