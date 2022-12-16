PayPoint (LON:PAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $480.00

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 ($5.89) and last traded at GBX 483 ($5.93), with a volume of 281016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496 ($6.09).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
PayPoint Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 551.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 579.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £333.18 million and a P/E ratio of 949.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.
PayPoint Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alan Dale bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.24) per share, for a total transaction of £20,360 ($24,978.53). In related news, insider Nick Wiles bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £100,800 ($123,665.81). Also, insider Alan Dale bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.24) per share, for a total transaction of £20,360 ($24,978.53). Insiders have bought 24,065 shares of company stock worth $12,153,290 over the last ninety days.
PayPoint Company Profile
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
