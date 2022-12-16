Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given New GBX 1,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.00) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.43) to GBX 900 ($11.04) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.04) to GBX 1,140 ($13.99) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.59) to GBX 1,140 ($13.99) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,009.71.

Pearson Stock Down 1.3 %

PSO stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pearson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 78.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

