PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 4,200 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $29,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,517,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,674,920.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, December 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $12,222.00.

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $24,864.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $35,344.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $110,200.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $25,971.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $28,158.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PRT opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.34%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.