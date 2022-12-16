Pflug Koory LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 229.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

SCHF stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

