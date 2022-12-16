Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT opened at $478.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.62. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $333.42 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

