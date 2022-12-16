Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.93. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 759.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

