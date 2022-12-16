Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PH opened at $289.63 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.22.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

