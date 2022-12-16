Pflug Koory LLC Sells 4,616 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

