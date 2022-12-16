Pflug Koory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.79 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

