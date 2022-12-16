PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GHY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,691. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,485.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

