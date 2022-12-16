Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.48 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Photronics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $37,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Photronics by 75.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

