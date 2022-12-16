Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells $234,939.15 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $234,939.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, December 9th, Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $34.01 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

