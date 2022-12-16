Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells $234,939.15 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $234,939.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Randy Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26.
Phreesia Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $34.01 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
