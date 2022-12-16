Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 359.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,218,328 shares of company stock worth $53,947,953 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

