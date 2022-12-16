Piper Sandler Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $16.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.
Shares of BIGC opened at $9.07 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $668.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.41.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
