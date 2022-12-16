Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $542,084,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

HD opened at $327.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.25. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

