PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 870,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of PJT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,503. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

