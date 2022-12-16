Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.08

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.08 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.37 ($0.11). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 9.53 ($0.12), with a volume of 203,796 shares traded.

Plant Health Care Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hovey sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,291.50).

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

