Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.33. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 23,614 shares traded.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.96 million and a PE ratio of -11.20.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.