PlayDapp Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $100.35 million and $9.49 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

