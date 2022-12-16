Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.60. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 16.58%.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

