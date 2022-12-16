Polymath Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $160.51 million and $4.65 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00400899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001923 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00017596 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19663295 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,785,919.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.