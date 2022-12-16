Polymesh Self Reported Market Cap Tops $86.55 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $86.55 million and approximately $32.22 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $899.76 or 0.05343346 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00489327 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.07 or 0.28992850 BTC.

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.16583617 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $4,170,232.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

