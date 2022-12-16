Populous (PPT) Market Cap Tops $2.99 Million

Populous (PPT) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $208,940.89 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

