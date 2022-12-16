Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Down 21.9% in November

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 55,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 269,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 61,006 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

PTMN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,525. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $212.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -241.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.