Powerledger (POWR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.87 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $61.97 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Powerledger

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

