PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.02

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.02 and traded as high as C$22.26. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$21.83, with a volume of 539,266 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.40.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.93.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$154.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

