Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
