Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Acquires 18,832 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 18,832 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $102,446.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $396.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $166.42 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

