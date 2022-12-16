Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Acquires 18,832 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 18,832 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $102,446.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Priority Technology Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $396.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.03.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $166.42 million for the quarter.
About Priority Technology
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.
