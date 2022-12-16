Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Down 26.9% in November

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 306,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Procaps Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,149. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Procaps Group has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. Analysts forecast that Procaps Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

