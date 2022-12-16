Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Up 11.7% in November

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,434. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.

Institutional Trading of Processa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

